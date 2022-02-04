New liquor policy: BJP says Arvind Kejriwal talks de-addiction in Punjab, opens wine shops in Delhi

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also slammed the AAP government over the new excise policy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today targetted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its new liquor policy in Delhi. Hitting out at Kejriwal, Union minister Smriti Irani today said that by opening new liquor shops, the Delhi CM has proved that he can go to any extent for profit. She alleged that the Kejriwal government is hell-bent on turning Delhi into a liquor city.

“Arvind Kejriwal opened many new liquor stores and proved that he can go to any extent for profit. I’d ask all brothers here, imagine a sister passing by a liquor store hoping for respect and safety every day…Kejriwal is responsible for her struggle,” said Irani.

She claimed that a liquor shop was allowed to open near a school in Vikas Marg in Shahdara violating rules. “Only Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this. Here, Narendra Modi says build toilets and Arvind Kejriwal says get 30 per cent discount on liquor,” she said.

She further said, “Kejriwal government is hell-bent on making entire Delhi liquor city through its new excise policy but BJP cannot tolerate it under any circumstances…Our culture, our history says that the money earned from liquor will never be used for the works of virtue and development.”

She alleged that while the whole of Delhi is against the new excise policy, the Kejriwal government is busy opening new liquor shops flouting the master plan and rules. “BJP is constructing a temple and Kejriwal government is opening liquor stores near it. You’ll find a liquor store in the middle of two gurudwaras in Tilak Nagar. Religion has a decorum that has been violated by Kejriwal government…Then he promises a ‘nasha-mukt’ Punjab,” said Irani.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta also slammed the AAP government over the new excise policy. “Kejriwal talks about de-addiction in Punjab and is opening thousands of liquor shops in Delhi…Kejriwal government’s liquor policy is going to spoil and ruin Delhi and we completely oppose this excise policy,” said Gupta.

Gupta claimed that the Kejriwal government reduced 21 dry days to 3 dry days in the national capital to benefit the liquor mafia. “Kejriwal has also increased the serving time for the sale of liquor in Delhi from 10:00 pm to 3:00 am,” he claimed.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda alleged that the Kejriwal government is not paying salaries to the teaching staff of Delhi University’s colleges and MCD staff but destroying Delhi by opening new liquor shops.