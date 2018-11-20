New judge takes oath in Delhi High Court

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 12:28 PM

A new Delhi High Court judge was sworn in Tuesday, taking the working strength of the court to 39. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri was administered oath by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon.

As per the new roster, Justice Ohri will sit with Justice Hima Kohli. When the bench sat for hearing matters, Justice Ohri’s famiy members were also present in the courtroom.

The Delhi High Court has an approved strength of 60, but was facing a shortage of 22 judges before this appointment was made. Justice Ohri, who was a practicing advocate, was appointed by the president on November 17 after his name was approved by the government.



His name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on September 4 this year, along with the names of then advocates Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Sanjeev Narula for appointment as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Centre had, on October 15, cleared the names of all of them except Ohri’s. Justices Singh, Jalan, Bhambhani and Narula were sworn in as judges on October 22.

