New IT rules in offing by Modi government: How this could change your online experience

In its bid to crack down on spread of fake news and rumours circulated on online platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and other online platforms, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed stringent changes under the draft of Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) that govern online content. According to The Indian Express, the changes proposed by the central government is aimed at curbing fake news or rumours being spread on social media and check mob violence ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The proposed amendments in the draft of the Information Technology [Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules] 2018, Rule 3(9) is bound to force social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter to remain vigil and keep users on their toes before posting or sharing anything that is deemed as “unlawful information or content”.

What the new rules propose

The changes will require online platforms to break end-to-end encryption in order to ascertain the origin of messages. The social media platforms to “deploy technology based automated tools or appropriate mechanisms, with appropriate controls, for proactively identifying or removing or disabling access to unlawful information or content”.

As per the amendment, the social media platforms will need to comply with the central government “within 72 hours” of a query. There should be a ‘Nodal person of Contact.for 24X7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and officers to ensure compliance”. The social media platforms will be keeping a vigil on “unlawful activity” for a period of “180 days”.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had spoken of introducing changes in Section 79 of the IT Act in Rajya Sabha in Monsoon session of Parliament. Raising concerns over “rising incidents of violence and lynching in the country due to misuse of social media platforms”, Prasad had then said that the online platforms need to shoulder the “responsibility, accountability and larger commitment to ensure that its platform is not misused on a large scale to spread incorrect facts projected as news and designed to instigate people to commit crime”.

Not the first attempt

The proposed changes have once again given rise to a debate on whether the government is intruding into the privacy of individuals, evoking sharp response from opposition parties. Similar apprehensions were raised with the Section 66A of the IT Act that enabled authorities to arrest users for posting content which was termed as offensive. However, the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015, struck down the law.

India has the second highest number of internet users in the world after China, an estimated 462.12 million. Among them, 258.27 million were likely to be social network users in the country in 2019, according to a PTI report. Apar Gupta, lawyer and co-founder of The Internet Freedom Foundation, claimed that these proposals are being “discussed secretly without any public consultation”. Gupta also raised worries whether these measures “are taking India very close to a Chinese model of censorship”.