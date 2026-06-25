Passengers carrying offensive goods on trains in violation of railway rules could now face a minimum penalty of Rs 10,000. The change comes under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026, which amended Section 165 of the Railways Act, 1989.

The revised provision marks a sharp hike from the earlier law, under which offenders could be fined up to Rs 500 for unlawfully bringing offensive goods into the railway network. The amendment has been brought into force through a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Fine jumps from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000

Section 165 of the Railways Act deals with the unlawful carriage of “offensive goods” on railways in violation of Section 67.

Under the earlier provision, a person carrying such goods could face a penalty of Rs 500 and was also liable for any loss, injury or damage caused because of the offence.

The amended Section 165 importantly raises the penalty. It mentions that anyone who carries offensive goods or hands them over to the railway administration for transport will be liable for removal of the goods as well as compensation for any resulting loss, injury and damage.

The amended provision states that the penalty “shall not be less than ten thousand rupees”, replacing the earlier fine of Rs 500.

What does Section 67 say?

Section 67 prohibits passengers from carrying dangerous or offensive goods on trains except in accordance with prescribed rules.

Passengers are required to disclose the dangerous or offensive nature of such goods in writing to an authorised railway employee. Packages containing goods must also be clearly marked. The law empowers railway officials to check suspicious packages and refuse, stop or removes such goods if the prescribed conditions are not followed.

From gas cylinders to firecrackers: What not to bring on trains

While the amendment itself does not provide a fresh list of offensive goods, railway authorities have repeatedly warned passengers against carrying any hazardous materials that could pose a safety risk.

As per the safety advisory that was issued by Southern Railways earlier, restricted or prohibited items include portable stoves, inflammable oils, thermit-wielding equipment, gas cylinders, acid, firecrackers, and other explosive materials. The social media post also mentions that carrying inflammable articles and explosives on trains can endanger passengers and railway property. It also urged travellers to comply with railway safety regulations.

Refusal of fine can lead to jail term

The amendment also strengthens recovery provisions if an offender refuses to comply. As per the revised section 165, an authorised railway employee can approach a competent court to remove the penalty if a person fails or refuses to remove the goods or pay the due amount.

The amendment law also mention that in case of non-payment, the court may order “imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year.” It also provides for a fine, which may not be less than ten thousand rupees, or with both.”

Dangerous goods attract separate punishment

The Railway Act already contains a separate provision, Section 164, dealing with dangerous goods.

Under Section 164, any person who carries dangerous goods on a railway in violation of Section 67 can face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, in addition to liability for any loss, injury, or damage caused.