Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit London from June 25 to 27 as India and the United Kingdom prepare to implement the landmark Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) on July 15.

The visit comes at a crucial time, with both countries working on the final steps needed to operationalise the agreements. During the visit, Goyal will hold a high-level bilateral meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and engage with business leaders, investors and industry groups.

What is on agenda?

During his previous meetings in London, Goyal and UK officials will discuss the implementation roadmap for CETA and the DCC. The talks will focus on aligning regulations, improving customs coordination and putting administrative systems in place before the agreements come into force.

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The two sides will review preparations for tariff cuts under the trade agreement, which will give Indian exporters greater access to the UK market. Discussions will also cover the implementation of the Double Contribution Convention, which aims to address the issue of dual social security payments for eligible temporary workers.

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The minister is also scheduled to participate in a series of business engagements. He will address the opening plenary session of the India Global Forum on the theme, “Capital, Innovation and the UK-India Moment.”

In addition, Goyal will meet executives from major global companies including HSBC and Rolls-Royce to discuss investments, manufacturing partnerships and industrial cooperation in India.

He will also attend sessions organised by the UK-India Business Council and Asia House, where discussions will focus on trade opportunities, investment flows, India’s manufacturing capabilities and its role in global supply chains.

What is India UK CETA?

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is a trade pact comprising 30 chapters. It covers trade in goods and services, digital trade, telecommunications, financial services, intellectual property, government procurement, innovation, sustainability and support for small businesses.

The agreement was concluded on May 6, 2025, after 14 rounds of negotiations and was formally signed in London on July 24, 2025, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Alongside the trade deal, India and the UK also signed the Double Contribution Convention on February 10, 2026. Both agreements will enter into force on July 15, 2026.

Duty-free access for Indian exports

One of the biggest gains for India under CETA is the immediate elimination of tariffs on about 99 per cent of tariff lines, covering almost 100 per cent of trade value.

Indian exporters will get duty-free access to the UK market across several sectors. Tariffs of up to 70 per cent on processed food products, up to 21.5 per cent on marine products, up to 18 per cent on engineering goods and auto components, up to 16 per cent on leather and footwear products, up to 12 per cent on textiles and clothing, and up to 8 per cent on chemicals and pharmaceutical products will be reduced to zero.

The government expects the agreement to boost exports, create jobs and strengthen India’s integration into global value chains. At the same time, India has kept sensitive sectors such as dairy products, cereals, millets, edible oils, oilseeds and apples outside the agreement to protect domestic farmers and food security.

Benefits for farmers, workers and small businesses

The government has described CETA as a people-centric agreement that will benefit a range of groups, including farmers, fishermen, workers, artisans, start-ups and MSMEs.

Indian agricultural products such as turmeric, pepper, cardamom, mango pulp, pickles and pulses will receive duty-free access to the UK market. The government believes this will help raise farm incomes and create jobs across the agricultural supply chain.

The agreement is also expected to benefit labour-intensive manufacturing sectors. Products such as sports goods, toys, textiles, leather products and engineering goods are expected to become more competitive in the UK due to the removal of tariffs.

Relief for Indian professionals

The Double Contribution Convention is expected to provide significant benefits to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK. Under the agreement, Indian workers and their employers will not have to make social security contributions in both countries during temporary assignments. The exemption period has also been increased from three years to five years.

The government estimates that more than 75,000 Indian professionals and over 900 companies will benefit from the arrangement. The trade agreement also provides mobility pathways for business visitors, intra-corporate transferees, contractual service suppliers, independent professionals and investors. In a first-of-its-kind arrangement, 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors and classical musicians will be able to access dedicated mobility opportunities in the UK every year.