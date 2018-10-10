New Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for Biharis affected in train accident today

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased from Bihar besides Rs 50,000 to each injured person from the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by derailment of the New Delhi-bound Farakka Express which was carrying a number of passengers from the state. In a statement, Kumar said that as per information received so far among those killed were four residents of Munger district and another from Kishanganj.

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased from Bihar besides Rs 50,000 to each injured person from the state.

He also urged Railways and the district administration of Rae Bareli in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, where the train had jumped the tracks, to expeditiously carry out relief and rescue work.