​​​
  3. New Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for Biharis affected in train accident today

New Farakka Express derails in Rae Bareli: Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for Biharis affected in train accident today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by derailment of the New Delhi-bound Farakka Express which was carrying a number of passengers from the state.

By: | Patna | Published: October 10, 2018 6:34 PM
raebareli train accident today, raebareli news today, raebareli news latest, nitish kumar, farakka express accident, farakka express derail, farakka express accident today, raebareli train accident, raebareli accident news, raebareli train hadsa He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased from Bihar besides Rs 50,000 to each injured person from the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by derailment of the New Delhi-bound Farakka Express which was carrying a number of passengers from the state. In a statement, Kumar said that as per information received so far among those killed were four residents of Munger district and another from Kishanganj.

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased from Bihar besides Rs 50,000 to each injured person from the state.

He also urged Railways and the district administration of Rae Bareli in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh, where the train had jumped the tracks, to expeditiously carry out relief and rescue work.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top