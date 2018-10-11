​​​
  3. New Farakka Express derailment: Two more die in Rae Bareli train accident, toll reaches 7

The toll in derailment of New Delhi-bound New Farakka Express rose to seven on Thursday with two of the injured people succumbing to their injuries at hospitals in Lucknow.

By: | Lucknow | Published: October 11, 2018 5:54 PM
new farakka express accident, new farakka express train accident, farakka express accident, farakka express derail, raebareli train hadsa, raebareli train accident today, rae bareli train derailment, farakka express raebareli, train accident news, train accident today in UP A signal inspector and an electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate a probe into the derailment of the train

The toll in derailment of New Delhi-bound New Farakka Express rose to seven on Thursday with two of the injured people succumbing to their injuries at hospitals in Lucknow. Five coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli, early Wednesday killing five people and seriously injuring nine. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Northern Railways, said, “Two of the injured died on Thursday… with this, the toll in yesterday’s derailment incident has gone up to seven.”

Rinku (28), who was brought to the KGMU Trauma Centre in Lucknow in a very bad state, and 11-year-old Sughandh admitted at the Trauma Centre of SGPGI with multiple fractures, died early on Thursday. The DRM said one of the tracks on which rail traffic was disrupted following the derailment was repaired and opened for train movement Thursday morning, while work on the other track is likely to be completed by evening.

According to Railway officials in Delhi, a signal inspector and an electrical signal maintainer were suspended to facilitate a probe into the derailment of the train since the indications were that the cause of the accident was prima facie wrong signalling.

