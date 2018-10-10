Engine, 5 coaches of Malda Town-bound New Farakka Express derail near Rae Bareli, 5 dead

New Farakka Express derails near Rae Bareli, 5 dead

At least five passengers died and several others are feared to be trapped after 6 coaches of Malda Town-bound New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh today morning. According to news agency ANI, the mishap happened near Harchandpur railway station of the Northern Zone. It said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot and rescue and relief efforts are underway.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway Satish Kumar said that the accident took place at around 6.05 am. All up and down lines on the route have been blocked.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the mishap and ordered the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible help to the passengers.

Also, a team of doctors in an accident relief medical van has been rushed to the site. Besides, emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction.