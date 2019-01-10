New Education Policy: Prakash Javadekar says no proposal to make Hindi mandatory till Class 8

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has rubbished the media reports suggesting the government has made Hindi mandatory till Class 8 in the New Education Policy (NEP) that is yet to be published. Javadekar on Thursday called reports as mischievous and misleading. He said that the nine-member K Kasturirangan committee on NEP has not recommended making any language mandatory.

“The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media,” he tweeted.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said that the committee’s report is ready and the members have sought an appointment. “I will get the report after the Parliament session,” he said. The Indian Express report, which cited sources, claimed that the committee handed over its report to the HRD Ministry last month before the end of its tenure on December 31. “We have sought a meeting with the HRD Minister to hand over the report formally,” a member of the committee told IE on terms of anonymity.

The report further said that some of the key recommendations in the draft report include making Hindi mandatory till Class 8 across the country, common syllabus for Science and Maths, develop a script in Devanagari for tribal dialects, and promote education based on skill.

It said that the committee has suggested a strict implementation of the three-language formula. It has recommended making Hindi mandatory up to Class 8 across the country. At present, Hindi is not compulsory in many non-Hindi-speaking states which mostly includes southern states.

The government, sources said, is yet to take a call on the next step for the policy. The government will place the draft first in the public domain to seek feedback before proceeding ahead.

It said that up to Class 12, while subjects under Social Sciences need local content, the syllabus should be same in all state boards for Science and Mathematics. The committee has also proposed developing a syllabus for up to Class 5 in regional languages, it said.

Also, it has suggested that Devanagari be developed as a script for several tribal dialects that either have no script or are written in the Roman script.

Other recommendations include constituting a permanent high-power committee on education under the Prime Minister’s guidance that will meet at regular interval and technical and professional courses to be promoted among SC/ST students.

The policy is formulated by the government to promote education. The last education policy was NEP was brought in 1986 and revised in 1992. Based on the previous NEP, the government had in 2005 released National Curriculum Framework (NCF). It was expected to be revised after 10 years but the Modi government decided to finalise the NEP instead.