  • MORE MARKET STATS

New department to be created in Assam to protect indigenous faith and culture: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: |
Updated: July 10, 2021 6:30 PM

The new department, Sarma stated, would ensure that the state's indigenous population gets to preserve their faith and traditions, while providing requisite support to them.

Himanta Biswa Sarma. assam newsAddressing a press meet, Sarma said that the cabinet has agreed that financial and administrative reforms were necessary to remove red tape and ensure speedy implementation of schemes (Photo: PTI)

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to create a new department to protect the culture and practices of people belonging to tribal and other indigenous communities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here.
The new department, he stated, would ensure that the state’s indigenous population gets to preserve their faith and traditions, while providing requisite support to them.

Addressing a press meet, Sarma also said that the cabinet, during the meeting, has agreed that financial and administrative reforms were necessary to remove red tape and ensure speedy implementation of schemes.
It further decided that departmental heads will be entitled to give its nod for projects worth Rs 2 crore and below, and a finance committee headed by chief secretary for those between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, the CM explained.

Related News

A special standing finance headed by the finance minister will be approving projects that are worth anything between Rs 5 crore and Rs 100 crore, and only the cabinet gets to give a go-ahead to schemes that involve funds over Rs 100 crore, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. New department to be created in Assam to protect indigenous faith and culture CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre earned Rs 4.91Cr revenue as fuel prices hiked 69 times this year: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
2Congress-led UDF stages stir in Kerala over fuel price hike
3Delhiites to pay Rs 10,000-Rs 1 lakh for violating noise pollution norms under new rules