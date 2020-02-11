  1. Home
New Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: Can Arvind Kejriwal secure victory for the third time?

Updated:Feb 11, 2020 6:51:00 am

New Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has won the New Delhi seat twice before in 2015 and 2013.

New Delhi ELection Result, New Delhi Election Result 2020, Arvind Kejriwal resultArvind Kejriwal had defeated Congress stalwart and three-time Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit in 2013. (File Photo/PTI)

New Delhi seat election result 2020: Will Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal win New Delhi Assembly seat for the third time in a row? Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 is scheduled to be announced on February 11 and all eyes are on the high-profile New Delhi seat. Kejriwal has won the seat twice before in 2015 and 2013. In 2015, he defeated BJP candidate Nupur Sharma by a margin of over 31,000 votes and in 2013, Kejriwal proved to be a ‘giant killer’ as he grabbed the seat defeating former Delhi CM late Sheila Dikshit a margin of 25,864 votes. This time, Kejriwal is being challenged by BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal. As many as 28 candidates contested the February 8 Assembly election from New Delhi seat. While Exit Polls have predicted an easy victory from Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP has been claiming that results will be ‘startling’. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has said rejected the predictions, adding that all ‘exit polls will fail’. Tiwari went on to add that the BJP will form government in Delhi winning over 48 seats.

     New Delhi ELection Result, New Delhi Election Result 2020, Assembly election result Delhi recorded 61.46 per cent voter on February 8 voting. (File Photo)In the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, a party or an alliance requires support of 36 MLAs to form government. The term of the current Delhi Assembly expires on February 22 and a government must take charge before the said date as per the Constitution. While the ruling Aam Aadmi Party maintained fought the election on development agenda, the BJP once again pushed issues like nationalism and anti-CAA protests to woo Delhi voters.
