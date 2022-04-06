New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order permitting short leave to Muslim employees observing fast during Ramzan

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has withdrawn its order permitting its Muslim employees observing fast during Ramzan to leave their offices at 4.30 pm, one and half hours before the official closing time. In a fresh notification dated Tuesday, April 6, the Welfare Department of the NDMC said that the prior order, issued a day earlier, now stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

“A Circular vide no. D/187/LWD/2022 dated 05/04/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4.30 pm for Muslim employees observing fast during the month of ‘Ramzan’ with the prior approval of the Competent Authority. Now, The Competent Authority, vide this order has decided to withdraw the above said Circular with immediate effect,” said the new notification signed by NK Sharma, Assistant Labour Welfare Officer.

Welfare Department, New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws its earlier order with immediate effect that provided permission to leave their offices at 4.30 PM for Muslim employees observing fast during #Ramzan, with the prior approval of the competent authority. pic.twitter.com/TnbaWhCq8l — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

When the first order was issued yesterday, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay had opposed the move. The civic body had said that the order will be applicable from April 3 to May 2, 2022.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of Islam fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Earlier in the day, within hours of issuing a circular allowing its Muslim employees a two-hour break from work daily during Ramzan, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) rescinded the order after opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).