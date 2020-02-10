New Delhi Election Result 2020: Arvind Kejriwal faces a challenge from BJP’s Sunil Yadav

Arvind Kejriwal had first defeated Congress stalwart and three-time Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit, the loss virtually ended her political career. (PTI)

New Delhi Election Result 2020: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party chief is once again contesting from the high-profile New Delhi constituency. He had won this seat first in 2013 and then in 2015. Kejriwal had first defeated Congress stalwart and three-time Congress chief minister Sheila Dikshit, the loss virtually ended her political career. He trumped the Congress leader by over 26,000 votes and secured over 53 per cent vote share.

Two years later, when the election was called again after Kejriwal snapped ties with the Congress, the AAP chief again won from here by defeating BJP’s Nupur Sharma by over 32,000 votes. But this time, Kejriwal’s vote share had shot up to 64 per cent.

Elected twice, Arvind Kejriwal is one again contesting from New Delhi and his challenger this time is BJP’s Sunil Yadav. An advocate by profession, Yadav is currently the president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha. While the primary contest is expected to be between BJP and AAP, the Congress too has fielded Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal. Not long ago, it was believed that Kejriwal would win New Delhi polls hands down. However, now it looks that there would be a fight between AAP and BJP especially with Home Minister Amit Shah throwing his weight behind the saffron party candidate Sunil Yadav.

Addressing a campaign rally in Delhi’s Okhla industrial area, Amit Shah said that Arvind Kejriwal was losing ground and this time lotus will bloom there (New Delhi). “Arvind Kejriwal, leave the rest of Delhi and go to your New Delhi seat. This time, ground has slipped from under your feet,” he had said. Following his remarks, reports started appearing that the fight in New Delhi was not as easy for Kejriwal as he might have expected initially. The voting will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.