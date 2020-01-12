New citizenship law not about taking away anybody’s citizenship, PM Modi tells students at Belur Math

PM Narendra Modi addresses students at Belur Math in Howrah on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is to give citizenship and not snatching it away from anyone. Addressing students at Belur Math in Howrah, the PM also said Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders had said India should provide citizenship to people who are being attacked in Pakistan because of their religion.

“I repeat again, Citizenship act is not to revoke anyone’s citizenship, but it is to give citizenship. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi ji and other big leaders of the time all believed that India should give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan,” he said while addressing students at the Belur Math.

“We are not snatching away anybody’s citizenship,” he added.

Without taking the name of opposition parties, he said youth are being misguided by rumours on new citizenship law.

“The politicians are also intelligent but they do not want to understand what the law is about. The youth might understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, but those who want to indulge in politics over it will not,” he said.

Today is the Prime Minister’s second day of his visit to West Bengal. He spent the night at the Ramakrishna Mission headquarters in Howrah, becoming the first Prime Minister to stay overnight at the Math. In the morning, he visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader on his bith anniversary. Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is also observed as National Youth Day.