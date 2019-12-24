New citizenship law against Constitution as it is based on religion: Yogendra Yadav

Published: December 24, 2019 9:04:22 AM

Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion.

New citizenship law, Swaraj Abhiyan chief, Yogendra Yadav, Citizenship Act, NRC, Citizenship Amendment Act"The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," Yadav said.

Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav on Monday said the new citizenship law is based on religion which is against the Constitution. He was part of a discussion on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC at the Faculty of Law in Delhi University. Yadav said earlier also there was a law for citizenship in India and it was not based on religion.

The present law, the Citizenship Amendment Act, is based on religion that is why it is against the Constitution, he said.  “The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India,” Yadav said.
At the discussion, the students demanded that the law be taken back.

