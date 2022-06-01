‘New chapter of my life’: Sourav Ganguly leaves fans puzzled with cryptic tweet; still BCCI chief, says Jay Shah

Hinting at starting “a new innings” in his life, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he is “planning to start something” that will help a lot of people. Ganguly’s message on a new “chapter of his life” posted on his Twitter handle left fans guessing, with strong speculation that he may either be finally entering politics or quit as BCCI president.

However, soon after his cryptic tweet, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah said that Ganguly has not stepped down as the BCCI chief, reported ANI.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life,” said the BCCI president.