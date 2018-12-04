LG Anil Baijal inaugurates new centre to help Delhi Police use artificial intelligence in tackling crimes

The centre would also train police personnel to acquire knowledge in using the latest tools and techniques to aid other aspects of policing like traffic management, disaster management, urban crime and terrorism.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here has set up a Centre for Technology and Policing which will assist the Delhi Police in cyber policing, social media analysis and image processing.

The centre established with an aim to improve policing in the national capital was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday.

The centre will assist the concerned department in identification of criminals, law and order management, cyber policing, traffic management and combating terrorist activities using Artificial Intelligence (AI), social media analysis, biometrics, image processing, big data and network forensics.

“Today we have a new challenge at hand the criminals are more tech savvy then ever and out cops are were not trained in that department till now and it is challenging for them to tackle these situations. Delhi Police is in the process of modernising its operations and actively exploring the possibility of using cutting-edge technology to deal with crime and maintain law and order,” said Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi.

“The centre would help Delhi Police in safeguarding the lives of citizens and public as well as private infrastructure using smart technologies. This unique collaborative endeavour aims to bring together world-class researchers in the areas of biometrics, image processing, data and network and forensic science to solve various technical issues which law-enforcement personnel face quite frequently while dealing with crime and terrorism,” Bose added.

