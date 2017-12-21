New Cabinet approves Consumer Protection Bill: Here is how it will benefit you

The new Consumer Protection Bill provisions for strict laws to ensure consumer rights protection

To ensure stringent action against unfair trade practices, the PM Narendra Modi headed Cabinet today approved a new Consumer Protection Bill that seeks to establish an authority to safeguard consumers’ rights along with provisions to deal with misleading ads. The new bill is likely to be presented in Parliament today. The Centre had, in August 2015, introduced the Consumer Protection Bill in the Lok Sabha to repeal the 30-year-old Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The Bill proposes to enlarge the scope of the existing Act and proposes stricter action against misleading advertisements and food adulteration. The Cabinet also approved the extension of term of the Commission to examine the issue of sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes, by 12 weeks up to April 2, 2018. The extension of tenure will enable the Commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue of sub-categorisation of OBCs, after consultation with various stakeholders.The consumer affairs ministry has brought a fresh bill as there were many amendments to the bill introduced in 2015. Here’s how the new bill will help consumers:

1. The amended Act will provide for the setting up of a Central Consumer Protection Authority, which will make way for faster redressal of consumer complaints.

2. It will also take up class-action cases, raised by a group of consumers with the same set of complaints.

3. The new law will also provide for proper definition and scope for e-commerce, and the rules regulating the sector.

4. The new bill has provisions for post-litigation-stage mediation as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

5. It also provides for a ban on celebrities for misleading advertisements.