Never said EVMs can be tampered: BJP’s Rahul Sinha after party’s West Bengal bypolls loss

Rahul Sinha, BJP National Secretary (Image: Anish Mondal)

Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha has alleged foul play in the recently held bypolls in West Bengal in which the saffron party failed to bag a single seat out of three Assembly constituencies that went to polls on November 25. Former Bengal BJP president Sinha has raised questions over the functioning of the state officials, who were involved in the bypolls process. Speaking to Financialexpress.com, Sinha called the officials as ‘Mamata Banerjee’s men’ and alleged that the outcome of these polls was ‘unexpected’ even for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

An IANS report today cited Sinha as raising doubts over the functioning of the EVMs. “Anything can be done with the EVMs. You can’t deny foul play of the ruling party in the counting,” IANS quoted Sinha as saying. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, the BJP leader denied raising doubts on the EVM and said he had been misquoted. “I never raised doubts over the efficacy of the EVMs. I only said that there is something suspicious that has transpired in the process of the elections. That does not mean I an doubting EVMs,” he said.

On Thursday, the TMC bagged all the three Assembly seats- Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar from the Congress and the BJP, however, it retained Karimpur legislative constituency. The saffron party ranked in the second position in all the three seats.

In Kaliaganj Assembly constituency, TMC’s candidate Tapan Deb Singha defeated BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar with more than 2,400 votes. Kaliaganj Assembly constituency falls under Raiganj parliamentary constituency where BJP’s Debasree Chaudhuri had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the general election, the saffron party had a lead of more than 55,000 votes in the assembly segment.

In Kharagpur Sadar, TMC’s Pradip Sarkar defeated BJP’s Prem Chandra Jha with more than 20,800 votes. BJP’s defeat from this constituency is a shock for the saffron party. The voting was necessary following the resignation of BJP’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh after he became an MP from Medinipur Lok Sabha seat. At the time of the parliamentary election, the saffron party had a lead of over 44,000 votes from this segment.

In Karimpur legislative constituency, TMC’s Bimalendu Sinha Roy defeated BJP’s candidate and state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar by more than 20,000 votes. The voting was necessary for this constituency following the resignation of TMC MP Mohua Mitra.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has termed the victory in favor of secularism, unity, and a “mandate against the NRC”. She further added that the saffron party is getting paid back for its “arrogance” and “insulting” the people of the state.