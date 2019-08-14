Never invited Rahul with pre-conditions, Congress responding to fake news: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik also accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders of responding to fake news.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for trying to create unrest like situation in the state by putting too many conditions for a visit. Responding to Rahul’s request to visit the state, the Governor asked the administration to examine if they can accept the Congress leader’s request. Later, his office made it clear that it believed Rahul had imposed too many pre-conditions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Satya Pal Malik’s office clarified that he had never invited Rahul to visit the state with “so many pre-conditions”. He said that the Congress leader was politicising the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people.

“As Hon’ble Governor had never invited him with so many pre-conditions, he has referred the case to the local Police and administration to examine the request further,” the statement said.

Following Rahul’s Sunday remark that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that he will send him an aircraft to visit the state to assess the ground situation. On Tuesday, Rahul then put forth many conditions for the visit and demanded to meet state leaders who are under detention. Rahul even said that he didn’t need an aircraft and that he and other opposition leaders will visit and urged the Governor to allow them the freedom to meet the people and soldiers.

Responding to Rahul’s claim of violence in Kashmir, Malik said that the Congress leader was responding to fake news “possibly spread from across the border”. He maintained that Kashmir is peaceful with negligible incidents and asked Rahul to check from various Indian channels that have reported the correct position in the Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has hit back at the Governor for taking a U-turn on his offer to Rahul Gandhi. The party said that Malik should stand by his word.

“The Governor is taking a U-turn. He made an offer that anyone can visit the valley to judge for themselves. Shri @RahulGandhi has taken him up on the offer. He should stand by his word & allow a multi-party delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir unhindered,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Scores of separatists and political leaders including two former CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention for the last 10 days. The Central government has imposed strict restrictions in the state ever since it brought a resolution to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.