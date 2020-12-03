‘Never go back on promises I make’: Rajinikanth announces launch of political party in January 2021

Rajinikanth

Bollywood superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch his political party in January 2021. In a tweet, he said that the name of the party will be announced on December 31, exactly three years after he announced his entry into politics. On December 31, 2017, Rajinikanth had first announced his foray into politics, taking everyone by surprise.

Today, Rajinikanth said that he never goes back on the promises he makes. “Political change is necessary. It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will never be done. For this, I urge people to stand by me. Together we will bring change,” the superstar-turned politician said. His announcement comes less than six months before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The superstar has promised to bring spiritual politics in the state. Rajinikanth, who enjoys immense fan following for his clean image, has said that his party would fight the forthcoming Assembly elections next year and ’emerge victorious’. He said that he was confident his party would win the elections with the huge support of people. “In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen,” Rajinikanth said on Twitter.