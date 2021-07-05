‘Never expected this’: Lalu Yadav praises Tejashwi in maiden address since release, says RJD’s future bright

Lalu Yadav praised his son Tejashwi Yadav for astutely helming the party during the assembly elections in 2020.

Making his first appearance since his release from Ranchi prison, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav hinted that he is not going to back down despite all the obstacles and charges levelled against him. Addressing the RJD’s silver jubilee foundation day, Lalu Prasad said that the party has a bright future and he will soon visit all the districts of Bihar.

“I have seen five PMs and helped them become so. Initially, I was not made Union Minister but did not care about it….We will take the nation forward in the coming days,” said Lalu Prasad.

Addressing the party virtually, the former chief minister of Bihar said that inflation and unemployment have broken the backs of people.

“GST, demonetisation and corona have created an economic crisis. Now, there is the threat of destroying the social fabric. After Ayodhya, some people are talking about Mathura,” Prasad, a staunch critic of the BJP, said without naming the BJP.

The political stalwart also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his government’s failure over a range of issues including rampant corruption, unemployment, mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and the law and order situation.

He claimed that the people of Bihar have faith in the RJD that it will bring an end to their sufferings. “I want to convince people that we are not going to step back. We will not break. My rule was the rule of the poor….People believe that RJD will bring an end to ongoing problems,” said the RJD chief.

Lalu Yadav praised his son Tejashwi Yadav for astutely helming the party during the assembly elections in 2020, where the RJD emerged as the single largest party. “Frankly, I had never expected this from him. He safely anchored the RJD’s boat. RJD has a bright future,” he said.