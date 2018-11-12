Never ever met Gurmeet Ram Rahim in my life, says Akshay Kumar

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 6:18 PM

The development comes just a day after the SIT issued summons to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akshay Kumar in connection with sacrilege incidents in 2015.

Akshay Kumar, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, sacrilege case, Akshay Kumar SIT, Akshay Kumar ram rahim, Akshay Kumar sacrilege caseThe actor denied the meeting and said that he had never met Ram Rahim in his lifetime anywhere. (IE)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said that he had “never ever met” now jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Akshay’s clarification came in the wake of reports on social media about his involvement with Ram Rahim in the context of a meeting involving Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, the actor denied the meeting and said that he had never met Ram Rahim in his lifetime anywhere.

In a statement put out on Twitter, Akshay said: “I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu in Mumbai but we never ever crossed each other’s paths.”

He further said: “Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like ‘Singh is Kinng’ and ‘Kesari’ (based on the Battle of Saragarhi). I’m proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith.”

“I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have utmost respect and love,” he added.

The development comes just a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued summons to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akshay Kumar in connection with sacrilege incidents in 2015.

The SIT is probing police firing incidents that took place in Faridkot after a series of sacrilege incidents that were reported in the state in 2015.

