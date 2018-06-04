Never ever do this! Mumbai woman lost whopping Rs 7 lakh after sharing OTP – How it happened

Mumbai woman lost whopping Rs 7 lakh after sharing OTP. (Image: Reuters)

A 40-year old woman from Navi Mumbai’s Nerul was cheated of nearly Rs 7 lakh. The woman identified as Tasneem Mujjakkar Modak has shared her OTP (One Time Password) number 28 times over a week with a caller who called up and pretended himself as a bank official, according to a report in Times of India. The fraudster has swindled her of Rs 6,98,973. On May 29, the woman filed an FIR (First Information Report) at Nerul police station. Modak told the investigators that idea of online banking is fully unknown to her, the TOI report added.

During the interrogation, Modak said that she had a credit of Rs 7.20 lakh in her savings account with a nationalised bank. Modak further said that on May 17, she received a call from the “banker” who told her that her debit card had been blocked for some technical reasons. The “banker” asked her card details to unlock her debit card, she told police. Modak provided all the details sought by the “banker” which includes- 16 digit debit card number, name as printed on the card, the 3 digit ‘CVV’ number and the ‘OTP’ number, which is supposed to keep confidential.

According to police, the transaction was carried out in five cities – Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The “banker” used three mobile SIM cards to contact Tasneem Mujjakkar Modak. Further investigation regarding the same is underway.