Never agreed to attend RSS event, says Accenture MD after ‘Resurgent Bharath’ runs into controversy

A day after RSS removed his name as a speaker, Accenture Managing Director Rama S Ramachandran said that he had never agreed to attend the event — ‘Resurgent Bharath’ — which is scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 2. “I am not sure how this misunderstanding happened, but I have no affiliation with this group and never agreed to speak at or attend this event,” he said in a tweet.
His clarification came after some social media users shared the RSS poster and questioned the participation of a senior Accenture official in a religious event. A twitter user by name of Sidrah tagged Accenture and asked: “Could you please explain why is your India MD at a religious function organized by RSS.” The poster, which is doing rounds on social media, has the name of Anirudha Deshpande, chief of All India Public Outreach-RSS, as a keynote speaker at the event. Apart from Deshpande, Zoho Corporation Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu and Accenture Solutions MD and Head Rama S Ramachandran also featured in the poster as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively. According to a report in PTI, RSS has removed Ramachandran’s name from the invite.
Attn @Accenture @JulieSweet
Could you please explain why is your India MD at a religious function organized by RSS .i.e. Hindu supremacy ideologues leading the country to the brinks of devastation and destruction by way of oppressing minorties and curbing dissent? https://t.co/MZJtWkSymi
— Sidrah (@SidrahDP) January 6, 2020
While Ramachandran has denied that he ever agreed to participate in the event, Vembu has responded very aggressively to the attacks on social media and said: “I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks.”
I don’t decide my views based on Twitter attacks. If you dislike which events I attend, please do what your conscience dictates and I will do what mine dictates. We earn our daily bread due to our work and we will continue to do quality work. I won’t be responding to attacks.
— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 6, 2020
Vembu’s remarks have, however, not gone down well with a section of people who have now started a campaign to boycott Zoho. While some tweeted against Venbhu, some were in favour of Zoho CEO. For instance, Dennis Paul M, a tweeter user, writes: “CEOs are humans who’re free to have their own political opinion, in a free world. Shun the losers who threaten a boycott of a company’s products because of it’s CEO’s political opinion.”
