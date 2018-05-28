Netherlands Queen Maxima arrives in India for four-day visit

On the first day of her visit, the Queen will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Days after Netherlands Prime Minister visited India, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived here for a four-day visit, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Queen is scheduled to take part in a meeting with development partners at the United Nations house followed by a meeting with Co-Founder and Governing Council Member of iSpirit Sharad Sharma.

She will then meet Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar and Amitabh Kant respectively at the NITI Aayog at noon.

During Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s visit to India, the former became an official partner of the International Solar Alliance.

The two Prime Ministers also discussed multiple agreements in various fields including the Clean Ganga mission and providing assistance to Kanpur and Unnao-based leather industries to help to adopt eco-friendly technologies and promote water conservation by following efficient agriculture practices in the sugarcane industry of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier Prime Minister Rutt attended the Indo-Dutch CEOs forum that was held here.

As per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Netherlands have a bilateral trade worth USD 5.39 billion.

Netherlands is the 5th largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion for the period 2000 to December 2017. Further, the country is home to around 2, 35,000 Indians, the highest in Europe’s mainland.