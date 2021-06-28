Netaji’s cap missing from Red Fort? Here’s what Culture Ministry has to say

The cap was put on display at the Subash Chandra Bose museum in 2019 by PM Modi himself while inaugurating the museum. (Tw/Suparno Satpathy)

Days after an uproar over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s missing cap from the Red Fort museum, the Ministry of Culture has issued a statement clarifying the issue. The Culture Ministry has said that the cap belonging to Netaji had not gone missing as claimed but was loaned out to the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata along with another two dozen artefacts.

“The Ministry of Culture has clarified that the news appearing in the media about the missing artefacts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is completely untrue. The Ministry has said that an exhibition was inaugurated at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on 23rd January this year to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose where these artefacts were displayed. These artefacts were loaned from Red Fort Museum by ASI to Victoria Memorial after following a proper procedure in which a formal MoU was signed between the two organisations,” said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry also said that the artefacts were sent to Victoria Memorial with proper escort and insurance. “The MoU is valid for 6 months and further extendable by a year. These artefacts were sent to Kolkata with proper escort and insurance. The Ministry has further said that the loaning and borrowing of antiquities and exhibits are a regular exercise between museums. In this case, both ASI and VMH are under the administrative control of the Ministry of Culture,” said the ministry.

The cap belonging to Netaji was gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Bose family. The cap was put on display at the Subash Chandra Bose museum in 2019 by PM Modi himself while inaugurating the museum.

It is extremely unfortunate to witness that Netaji’s cap, which was personally placed by PM @narendramodi is now absent from Red Fort museum of Delhi. May good sense prevail…

May the divine grace be…#Netaji Zindabad !!

Jai Hind !! SS pic.twitter.com/dceuMFgNHe — Suparno Satpathy (@SuparnoSatpathy) June 27, 2021

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel also ruled out that the cap is missing. “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s cap and his sword are completely safe. ASI has given 24 items related to Netaji on loan to Victoria Memorial Kolkata. These were given for the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. Those are being brought back soon,” he said.