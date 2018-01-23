Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes, hail national hero

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: PM Modi has offered tributes saying that the valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. “We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti,” the Prime Minister Tweeted this morning.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth-anniversary. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, “On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India’s freedom struggle.” PM Modi has offered tributes saying that the valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. “We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti,” the Prime Minister Tweeted this morning.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Centre to declare the birthdays of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as national holidays. Banerejee said in a tweet that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. “Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are national and international icons. I have written a letter to the PM urging the GOI to declare both their birthdays as national holidays,” she tweeted. Swami Vivekananda’s birthday is on January 12 while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday is on January 23.