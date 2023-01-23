scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: PM Modi says Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule

Modi government had christened the day ‘Parakram Diwas’ in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder’s birth anniversary.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: PM Modi says Netaji will be remembered for fierce resistance to colonial rule
Modi government had christened the day 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birth anniversary. (Photo source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he will be remembered for his fierce resistance to the colonial rule.

Modi government had christened the day ‘Parakram Diwas’ in 2021 to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder’s birth anniversary.

Also Read

“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history.

Also Read
Also Read

“He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule,” Modi said in a tweet. “Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India,” he said

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 10:43:18 am