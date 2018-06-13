‘Neta’ Arvind Kejriwal is back and how: Speech in Assembly, sit-in at L-G house – top developments

Kejriwal, who had gone to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, started a sit-in inside the Raj Bhavan in order to press for his demands.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have returned in his political form, a year before Lok Sabha elections 2019. Kejriwal, who delivered a fierce speech in Delhi legislative assembly and held a press conference next day, has gone on a dharna – this time inside the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Kejriwal, who had gone to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, started a sit-in inside the Raj Bhavan in order to press for his demands. His two ministers Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have taken to an indefinite hunger strike.

Here are top development on the issue:

– Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, ministers Gopal Rai and Satyender Jain are staging a sit-in inside the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Today is the third day of their strike which started in Monday.

– AAP is pressing for three demands: Direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”, action against those who have struck work for “four months”, approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

– Series of Tweets: As media doesn’t access to the waiting room where ministers are sitting in, AAP leaders have posted a number of tweets regarding the same. In one of the Tweet, Kejriwal said, “possible for IAS officers to return to work without green signal from PMO (Prime Minister’s Office)?”

“Aren’t IAS officers merely tools being used by Modi govt to scuttle good work being done by Del govt?” he asked. In another tweet, Kejriwal said their struggle continues to clear “hurdles” in Delhi’s development.

– Hunger strike: While Satyendar Jain initiated a hunger strike on Monday, Sisodia joined him the next day, announcing the same on twitter.

– Unprecedented: Kejriwal’s strike is one of its kind. It is first time in the history of Delhi that a chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have spent a night at the L-G’s office in protest to press for their demands.

– The move drew criticism from the Delhi BJP unit, which termed the sit-in as a “mockery of democracy”.

– The L-G’s office slammed Kejriwal’s and his minister’s sit-in, saying it was one more “dharna without reason”.

– To step up the attack, AAP members are set to march from Kejriwal’s residence to LG House at 4 pm, today. The march will be joined by all the MLAs, MPs and senior leaders of the party.