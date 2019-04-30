Ness Wadia gets 2-year jail term for possessing banned drugs in Japan, says report

Ness Wadia arrested in Japan: Ness Wadia, the heir of the Wadia Group, has reportedly been sentenced to two-year jail term in Japan for possessing banned drugs. According to a report in the Financial Times, Ness Wadia was arrested at New Chitose Airport in the Japanese island of Hokkaido in March after custom officials recovered 25gm of cannabis from him. A local court handed Wadia, who owns the Kings XI Punjab franchise of the Indian Premier League, two year jail sentence which was suspended for five years, the report said. Also Read:\u00a0GoAir for sale! Wadias looking to offload stake in airline business There has been no confirmation from the over 200-year-old conglomerate over the reported arrest and sentencing Ness Wadia so far. Ness Wadia, who is the eldest son of chairman Nusli Wadia has assets worth $7billion as an assessment by the Forbes. This is not for the first time that Ness Wadia had a run-in with the law. The Mumbai Police has filed a chargesheet against him after Bollywood actor Preity Zinta filed a molestation complaint against him. The Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against businessman Ness Wadia about four years after actor Preity Zinta filed a case of molestation against him. Preity Zinta, who is a co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team, had in May, 2014 approached the police with a complaint that Ness Wadia molested, abused and threatened her inside Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.