Nepal’s 99-year-old national poet flown to India for better treatment

Nepal’s national poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire, who was undergoing treatment for chronic gastritis and high blood pressure, was today flown to India after the nonagenarian’s health deteriorated, officials said. The 99-year-old poet was undergoing treatment at the Grande International hospital, on the outskirts of the Nepal’s capital, for the last 12 days. He has also been suffering from heart, kidney and liver-related ailments for past three months.

Though there was minor improvement in his health but his internal bleeding has not stopped. On doctors’ advice, he was flown to India and admitted to the Gurgaon-based Medanta Hospital, near New Delhi, they said. On Monday, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had visited the hospital to inquire about Ghimire’s health condition.

During his visit, Oli had announced that the Nepal government would bear the cost of Ghimire’s treatment and if needed, it will also send him abroad for better treatment.

Yesterday, Nepal Army Chief Rajendra Chhetri visited the hospital to enquire about the poet’s health. Ghimire holds the rank of an honorary Brig Gen in the Nepal Army.