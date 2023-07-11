Nepal chopper with six onboard goes missing

A helicopter with six people onboard went missing on Tuesday morning in Nepal. It got disconnected from the control tower at around 10 am.

“The chopper was en route to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul was quoted as saying by ANI.

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals and one captain on the missing chopper.

The Manang Air helicopter that took off from Surki in Solukhumbu went contactless 15 minutes into the flight, The Kathmandu Post reported.

An Altitude Air helicopter has departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue operation, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tweeted.

Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact.

Total persons on board: 6

(5 passengers + 1 captain).

Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue. — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) July 11, 2023

This incident comes nearly six months after a Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Nepal, killing at least 71 onboard, including five Indians. The flight crashed into a gorge while attempting to land.

Passengers included 25 women, three children and as many infants. It is considered Nepal’s deadliest aviation accident in over three decades.