Neither hosh nor josh: Congress says Manohar Parrikar’s body language showed hunger for power

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 4:20 PM

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 63, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had made the comments while presenting the state budget in the Assembly.

Manohar Parrikar, Manohar Parrikar health, Manohar Parrikar goa budget, Goa governmentKhalap said, “The Goa government has created history and presented a miracle budget. During his seven-minute speech, Parrikar used words like ‘he has josh and hosh’.”

The Congress on Thursday said ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should appoint two deputy chief ministers and delegate some of the key portfolios held by him to his other ministerial colleagues. On Parrikar’s comments in the Assembly on Wednesday that he was high in ‘spirit’ and fully in his senses, Goa Congress spokesman Ramakant Khalap said his body language neither depicted “josh” nor “hosh”, but showed “hunger for power”.

Parrikar, 63, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had made the comments while presenting the state budget in the Assembly. Khalap said, “The Goa government has created history and presented a miracle budget. During his seven-minute speech, Parrikar used words like ‘he has josh and hosh’.”

Also read| CBI row in Supreme Court: Justice NV Ramana recuses from hearing plea challenging Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim chief

“However, Parrikar’s body language and the kind of budget that was tabled, it is clear that ‘na josh, na hosh, sattecha sos’ (no josh, no hosh, only hunger for power),” he told reporters here in remarks made in Marathi. Khalap claimed Parrikar half-heartedly presented the state budget and that it was just a formality.

“The entire process was a mockery of Goans. This (action of presenting budget) is a surgical strike on the future of Goans. This is a bad surgical strike,” he said. The former Union minister said Parrikar should have given away key portfolios, like finance, home and planning, to his colleagues, he opined.

“Parrikar should have given the deputy chief minister’s post to Sudin Dhavalikar and the second deputy chief minister’s post to Vijai Sardesai,” he said. “He is holding everything (majority portfolios) in his fist. He should have given up his portfolios and worked with his colleagues,” he added. Dhavalikar’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party (GFP) are BJP’s allies in the Goa government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Neither hosh nor josh: Congress says Manohar Parrikar’s body language showed hunger for power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition