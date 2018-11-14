Nehru’s legacy undermined by those who rule us today, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said this while speaking at an event to relaunch Shashi Tharoor’s book on Nehru. (PTI)

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that the legacy of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was being undermined by the current government. “Legacy of Nehru is being undermined by those who rule us today. They (current dispensation) express disdain for Nehru for all that he did to build India that they are bent upon changing for worse,” she said.

Gandhi further said that Nehru consolidated democracy and entrenched the basic values of India’s polity. “We must honour Nehru by fighting with determination to safeguard democracy,” she said this while speaking at an event to relaunch Shashi Tharoor’s book on Nehru.

The former Congress President also said that Shashi Tharoor has summarised Nehru’s values “as the core pillars of Nehruvianism — democratic institutional building, staunch pan-Indian secularism, socialist economics and foreign policy of non-alignment”.

Congress leader Tharoor also praised Nehru for building democratic institutions. He also said that Nehru created such institutional structures through which any chaiwala can become prime minister today in India.

However, the statement did not go down well with the BJP which said that the Congress could not look beyond one family. Reacting to Tharoor’s statements, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said: “If democracy is thriving in India, it is because of the Constitution.”

He further said that it was the constituent assembly headed by Baba Sahab Ambedkar which laid the foundation of democracy.