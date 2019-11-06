Nehru Memorial Museum panel revamped: 3 Congress leaders out, Prasoon Joshi and Rajat Sharma among notable entries

Nehru Memorial Museum. (Photo/nehrumemorial.nic.in)

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society news: Slamming the Modi government’s decision to reconstitute the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society panel in which three party leaders were removed, the Congress on Wednesday accused the Centre of trying to establish its control over all such institutions. In a major shake up, the government removed three Congress leaders – Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Karan Singh – as members of the society.

“It’s unfortunate Govt is taking everything politically. Government took this decision as they want their own people to be included in panel,” Kharge said.

The society, which has PM Narendra Modi as its president and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as its vice president, has also dropped former Union Minister MJ Akbar and TV journalist Arnab Goswami from the list of members.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Prakash Javadekar and others have been included, an order issued on Tuesday stated. Among other notable entries are song-writer and poet Prasoon Joshi, DDCA president and television personality Rajat Sharma, Prasar Bharti chairman A Surya Prakash, policy researcher and author Anirban Ganguly, and journalist Swapan Dasgupta.

“The term of the members is for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order further said.

The new appointments have come at a time amid reports that the government is planning a major revamp of Nehru Museum which was founded in 1964.