Negligence or unsafe roads? What killed Radio Mirchi executive in Noida accident

Radio Mirchi employee Tania Khanna’s car after accident near Noida Sector 85

The death of a private radio station employee in a car accident in Noida left many shocked on Wednesday. Radio Mirchi, the radio station that she was employed with, has expressed grief over the incident. In a statement, the national private radio network said that the tragedy has left a “huge hole in all the hearts” of the company.

The victim, identified as Tania Khanna, died after she allegedly took a wrong turn and her car fell into a drain on late Tuesday night near Sector 85. Police said she died on the spot. According to Noida Superintendent of Police (city) A.K. Singh, they received information about the incident at 2:30 am on Wednesday that a car had fallen into the drain.

“We had got information that at 2.30 am yesterday that a car had fallen into a drain, the occupant a Radio station employee Tania Khanna died on the spot. Further investigation is underway,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Following the incident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Contrary to some reports that sought to suggest ‘negligence’ as the reason behind the accident, the reality, as the police probe suggests so far, could be different altogether. Two factors stand out, as per the police statement:

1. The area where the accident occurred may have been poorly lit. “Prima facie, it appears she took a wrong turn – she turned left instead of right. She probably couldn’t see the drain and her car fell into it,” The Indian Express quoted police as saying. According to police, she had gone to the Gurgaon office for a meeting. While returning, she met the accident near Sector 85. “She was driving a Hyundai Verna car.”

2. The drain where the car fell had no measures to guard against an accident of this sort. “The drain had no fencing; so she fell right inside. No foul play is suspected and no case has been lodged by the family. The post-mortem was conducted and there is no evidence of the deceased having consumed alcohol,” Station officer of Phase II police station Sathender Kumar Rai said.

According to police, the post-mortem report stated that she had water in her lungs, which is “consistent with death due to drowning”. Police have also ruled out any foul play in this matter.

According to Delhi Police data, the number of deaths due to road accidents stood at 2,153 in 2010 to 2,110 in 2011, 1,886 in 2012, 1,820 in 2013, 1,671 in 2014, 1,622 in 2015 and 1,591 in 2016. In 2017, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had set up an expert committee. The panel had recommended a new format, which includes use of GPS, to collect more precise data on road accidents.