‘NEET will be scrapped’: MK Stalin assures students after father-son duo dies by suicide

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday passionately appealed to National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants not to “harbour any suicidal tendencies but to face life with self-confidence”, after a medical aspirant allegedly ended his life after flunking in NEET exam twice.

“I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own lives under any circumstances. The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction,” Stalin said in a statement.

His statement comes after a 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Chennai after he failed to clear the NEET exam twice. His father also died by suicide on Monday.

Taking a jibe at Governor RN Ravi, the Chief Minister claimed that the NEET barrier will come crashing down in a few months when political changes take place.

“Then, all those who say ‘I will not sign’ will disappear,” the Chief Minister said, apparently referring to Governor RN Ravi’s remarks against the state’s anti-NEET bill.

CM Stalin condoled the deaths of the father-son duo and said, “I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar (who also allegedly died by suicide). Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET,” Stalin said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The CM recalled the Assembly resolutions demanding NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu. He said the Governor returned the first resolution and sent the second one to the President for assent. “It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. The NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich,” the Chief Minister said.

Those who cannot afford to study by spending huge sums of money fail the test, he claimed. Stalin said a situation has arisen wherein those who qualify for NEET alone can join a medical college if they have money and that medical education is only for those who have money.