NEET (UG)-2019: Supreme Court to hear students’ plea over wrong answer keys on June 14

NEET (UG)-2019: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of medical aspirants who have claimed that the answer key of five questions was wrong and the paper needs to be quashed. The plea will be heard tomorrow, i.e June 14 by a vacation bench headed by Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi. The plea against the NEET (UG) 2019 answer keys was filed by a group of four Hyderabad-based students including Kayathi Mohan Reddy and three others who had appeared for the exam. The students had filed the plea through advocate Mahfooz Nazki and their petition stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued wrong answer keys and therefore jeopardised the career prospects of the aspirants who sat for the exam, PTI reported. NTA has the responsibility of conducting the exam. This year NEET (UG) 2019 was conducted on May 5 and the answer keys for the same were released on May 29. The plea states, "Upon perusal of the key, the petitioners were shocked to note that answers to a number of questions were demonstrably wrong." The students further said that after they gave the representation about the errors in the official answer key on May 30, a revised answer key was published on June 5. The plea further said, "Pertinently, no option was given to the candidates to file any objections. To the shock and chagrin of the petitioners, not only did the key continue to have errors, some answers that had been correctly notified earlier, stood changed to a wrong answer." It added, ".it is thus ex-facie evident that the whole exercise of examination conducted by the respondent no. 1 (NTA) is grossly illegal, arbitrary and impinges upon the constitutional and fundamental rights of the Petitioners herein and is vitiated in terms of the law laid down by this Court." "The respondents have not only failed to rectify the defects\/errors in the question papers but have also refused to accept any representations sought to be made by the petitioners in respect of the revised key. The whole process is, therefore vitiated and is liable to be set aside," it added.