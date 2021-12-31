NEET PG 2021 counseling delay: Doctors call off strike after police agree to withdraw FIRs, resume duty

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s consultant doctors, residents doctors and DNB students on Thursday took out a protest march in the campus against the delay.

The doctors who were on strike and protesting against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling as well as alleged manhandling by the police today called off their protest and resumed work this noon. They had a meeting with the joint commissioner of police last night and were assured that FIRs against them would be revoked.

“We had a meeting with the Joint Commissioner of Police last night…The process for withdrawal of FIRs has started (in connection with the ITO protest). After 12 noon today, we’ll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counseling,” said Dr Manish, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) President, earlier today. He also said that patients were suffering due to the strike and many surgeries were deferred and considering this situation, they have decided to call off the strike.

The resident doctors were protesting over the delay in NEET PG counseling for nearly two weeks. Doctors from institutions like Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and LNJP Hospital were also protesting against the delay. The MAMC RDA and FORDA, both had demanded the withdrawal of police cases lodged against some of the protesting doctors after a face-off between the protesters and police personnel in the streets on Monday.

