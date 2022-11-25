NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Institutes to conduct mop up admissions online, says MCC

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: All the institutes participating in the final round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling were on Thursday directed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to conduct admissions in online mode. After verification of original documents, admission letters should be generated from the intramcc portal, the MCC said.

“In case the intramcc portal does not receive any admission, then it will be treated as null and void,” read the notification, reported by The Indian Express.

Such seats will be considered as vacant and they will be processed again in the stray vacancy round which will lead to the cancellation of seats.

Those candidates selected for the mop-up round will have to report to allotted colleges on November 25 itself.

As many as 122 colleges could not make any entry on the intramcc portal. The list of such colleges was released by MCC.

The MCC informed the colleges to furnish the details of the candidates who have reported on the intramcc portal by Thursday, the last day, otherwise MCC will not consider any request to reopen the portal for online reporting.

A revised schedule for counselling was on Wednesday released by the MCC which notified that the stray vacancy round would begin from November 28 till November 29 for all India quota, central and deemed institutes, reported IE.

The councilling will start from November 30 and conclude on December 2 on state level. Candidates will have to report to allotted colleges till December 2.