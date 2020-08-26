NEET-JEE aspirants worried, government must listen to students to find amicable solution: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has dubbed the Modi government as anti-students and used a hashtag in this regard.
Batting for the students taking the NEET-JEE exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.
The students have been demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar.
“NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar,” he said on Twitter.
“GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution,” he said.
The former Congress president also dubbed the Modi government as “anti-students” and used a hashtag in this regard.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.