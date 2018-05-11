NEET debacle: Girl student files complaint against invigilator for staring at her ‘inappropriately’

A girl student at an exam centre in the city has lodged a police complaint against an external observer/invigilator for staring at her ‘inappropriately.’ (PTI Photo/Representational)

A NEET exam centre in Palakkad, Kerala, is in all new sorts of trouble. A girl student at an exam centre in the city has lodged a police complaint against an external observer/invigilator for staring at her ‘inappropriately.’ As per the police, a case was registered under the IPC section 509 which pertains to eve-teasing by word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, based on a complaint by the girl student. The police have said that the investigations in the matter have begun.

The incident happened at Lion’s school at Koppa where the student appeared for the NEET exam which is conducted by CBSE. Due to strict rules of NEET, the girl student was asked to remove her innerwear before writing the test along with other girls as it contained metal hooks.

As per the complaint, the girl student was not comfortable writing the examination because a male external observer/invigilator kept looking at her ‘inappropriately.’

As per the girl student’s sister’s comment given to TV channels, she said, “The invigilator came and stood before her several times. He did not look at her face.. but at her chest. she tried to cover herself with the question paper.”

She further added, “My sister was mentally tensed. The invigilator came near her two to three times.. she found it difficult to write the exam properly, she was uncomfortable.”

The police have said that they have begun investigations into the mater. “We are trying to speak to more witnesses who appeared for the test in the school. We are trying to get the list of other students who wrote the test in this school,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE’s Regional officer here, Tarun Kumar, told PTI that they had not received any complaint on the matter so far. On the police complaint, he said, “We are enquiring and a report is expected by next week.”