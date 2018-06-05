NEET 2018 Results: She could not bear ignominy of bad report card, jumped to death from top floor of a Hyderabad building

The girl went to the 10th floor and jumped off the building.

Another medical aspirant, who could not bear the ignominy of a bad report card, allegedly jumped to death from the top floor of a commercial complex here.

The 17-year-old girl was apparently depressed over not being able to “perform well” in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

The girl went to the 10th floor and jumped off the building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad told PTI.

A video purportedly showing the youngster jumping off the building was aired on local news channels.

The DCP said some locals saw her on the rooftop and shouted, asking her not to jump.

According to the mother’s statement, the girl was reportedly depressed as she didn’t get the expected rank in NEET and this may have drove her to the extreme step, an investigating official said.

“The girl had scored good marks in her intermediate second year (12th standard) exams,” the official said, adding they have registered a case of suicide.

A 19-year-old daughter of an agricultural labourer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Senji town of Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu yesterday as she was unable to clear the NEET in her second attempt.

The Central Board of Secondary Education yesterday declared the results for NEET– the entrance examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.