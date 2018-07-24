NEET 2018: Rahul Gandhi alleges massive data leak, says candidates’ data up for a price

Rahul Gandhi said that the data of over 2,00,000 NEET aspirants has been leaked over the internet.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged leak of data pertaining to candidates of NEET 2018. In a letter shot off to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman Anita Karwal, Rahul Gandhi has said that data of candidates who appeared for NEET this year is available on certain websites for a price. He further said that the data of over 2,00,000 NEET aspirants has been leaked over the internet and asked Karwal to order for an inquiry into the matter.

According to media reports, the data of hundreds of thousands of applicants who appeared for this year’s National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 exam is available over the internet. The data includs the phone numbers, email IDs and addresses of the applicants. A person can avail these information is they are willing to pay upto Rs 2 lakh.

Here is what Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wrote to the CBSE chairman:

“Dear Anita Karwal ji

This is to call your attention to recent media reports regarding the massive breach of candidate data who appeared for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) this year. It is alleged that this data is available on certain websites for a price, and has leaked the data of over 2,00,000 students.

I am shocked by this wide-scale theft of personal data that has compromised the privacy of candidates across the country. This highlights the serious lack of safeguards to prevent data breach and calls into question the ability of the CBSE to ensure the sanctity of the examination process.

(Source: ANI)

I strongly urge you to order an inquiry against this shocking lapse and take action against the officials responsible for the same. In addition, I request you to put in additional safeguards to prevent the recurrence of such data breaches.

Sincerely,

Rahul Gandhi”

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education successfully conducted the NEET UG examination on May 6, 2018. The results for the same were announced on June 4, 2018.