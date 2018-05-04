NEET 2018: As SC accepts CBSE’s plea, Kamal Haasan says unfair to expect students to travel to other states for exam

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan (PTI)

NEET 2018: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday termed the CBSE’s decision to make Tamil Nadu students travel to other states to appear for the exam as unfair. Addressing a press conference, Haasan said that in this digital age, expecting the students of Tamil Nadu to travel to Rajasthan or Kerala for NEET exam is not fair. He added that the government should provide them with the opportunity so that they can appear for the exam in the state itself, News18 reported. This statement came after the Supreme Court admitted a plea by the CBSE over reallocation of NEET centres in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for May 6, CBSE moved the Supreme Court and stated that it can not change exam centres at such a short notice. The plea was then accepted by the Supreme Court. This decision by the apex court has triggered an agitation by NEET aspirants in Tamil Nadu. Students say that following the top court’s decision to admit the CBSE plea, hundreds of students from Tamil Nadu will be forced to travel to Kerala to appear for the NEET UG 2018 exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has moved an appeal in the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court on April 27 had asked the board to ensure that students be given exam centres in Tamil Nadu. Accepting the CBSE’s plea, the apex court directed the board to make sure that the same situation is not repeated again from next year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can not prohibit the entry of Sikh MBBS aspirants with ‘kara’, ‘kirpan’ into the exam centre. This statement by the HC comes after an application was filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) through advocate S S Ahluwalia last year. The Delhi HC in a statement criticised CBSE sand said, “Was there any thinking from you while the petition was pending here? Did you apply your mind to the issue of ‘kara’ and ‘kirpan’? This is serious as you have any number of Sikh students. How can you ignore your responsibility? You cannot apply a rule in an asymmetrical manner.”