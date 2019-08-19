Neeraj Shekhar elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

He had filed his nomination on August 14 as the BJP candidate for the August 26 Rajya Sabha bypoll from Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

The bypoll was necessitated due to Shekhar’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha to join the ruling BJP. The term of the seat is up to November 25, 2020.

Neeraj Shekhar, son of former prime minister Chandra Shekhar, was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. No other nomination had been filed from the seat. Shekhar has been elected unopposed, a senior official declared here.

Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination. The bypoll was necessitated due to Shekhar’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha to join the ruling BJP. The term of the seat is up to November 25, 2020. Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

