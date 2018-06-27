Embarrassment for Shivraj Chouhan: BJP’s woman MLA alleges police harassment, weeps in MP Assembly, gets Congress’ shoulder

MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra stood up and alleged that she and her family members were being harassed by police at the behest of a senior leader of her own party.

In dramatic scenes, a woman lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party broke down inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday. During the Zero Hour, MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra stood up and alleged that she and her family members were being harassed by police at the behest of a senior leader of her own party.

Mishra alleged that the Rewa district police were trying to frame her and her family members in false cases, and sought security cover. She further said that Rewa superintendent of police was acting in a biased manner against her family at the behest of a powerful BJP leader, alleged a sobbing Mishra in the Assembly.

The woman MLA, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, announced that she will refrain from contesting elections due in December this year. Mishra got support from the Congress MLAs who said if a ruling party woman lawmaker feeling helpless, one could imagine the plight of common people.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma asked Home Minister Bhupendra Singh to reply to Mishra’s allegations. In his reply, Singh announced that she and her family would be provided security.

However, Mishra was not consoled by Singh’s announcement and said that her family should not be hounded and implicated in false cases.

Singh later assured her that he will talk to the SP and ensure that no wrongful action is taken against anybody.

However, Mishra soon stepped into the well of the House. The Congress MLAs, on the other hand, shouted “shame, shame” and “this tyranny will not be tolerated”. Minister Singh then walked up to a weeping Mishra and spoke to her.

Some of the women members from the Congress and BSP also joined the BJP MLA and sat by her side. Amid the din, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes. “Shame on you that your MLA is crying,” senior Congress member Ramniwas Rawat shouted in the assembly.

When the House reassembled, the women MLAs stayed put in the well. Almost all opposition MLAs trooped into the well, shouting “save women’s honour”.

However, women MLAs from the BJP came in support of the Shivraj Chouhan government. MLAs Ranjana Baghel and Mamta Meena reminded Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh of the recent complaint filed by his mother accusing him of ill-treatment.