Need to strengthen rural economy, encourage cottage industries: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. (IE)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India’s traditions, beliefs coupled with other factors will enable people to fulfil their resolve to make the country self-reliant without any difficulty. Bhagwat, who reached here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit, held talks with RSS office-bearers from Chhattisgarh and Mahakoshal Prants (regions) at Jagriti Mandal, said RSS’ Chhattisgarh Prant Prachar Pramukh Surendra Kumar.

The RSS chief stressed the need to strengthen the rural economy and asserted that overall efforts were going on to make the country self-reliant and self-sufficient, he said. “India’s climate, land, beliefs, traditions and strength are so much that if we take a resolve, there is no difficulty in making the country self-reliant,” Kumar quoted Bhagwat as saying at the end of the meeting.

Considering self-respect and self-reliance, myself as an individual and all of us as a group will fulfil our responsibilities to make our country self-reliant, the RSS chief said.

“If we inculcate all necessary things required for making the country self-reliant in our personal and public life, then this country will emerge once again to inspire the world to walk in the right direction,” Bhagwat said. He said overall efforts are underway to make the country self-reliant. “There is a need to strengthen the rural economy and encourage cottage industries. The feeling of Swadeshi has emerged among people,” Bhagwat said.

The meeting also discussed the works being undertaken by RSS towards the environment, creating social harmony and for rural development and other issues, Kumar said. Office-bearers of the Sanghalso elaborated about works being done for migrant labourers during the coronavirus crises, he said. Earlier in the day, Bhagwat planted a sapling in the premises of the Jagriti Mandal, Kumar said.