Need to rewrite history from India’s viewpoint, Amit Shah urges historians

BJP president Amit Shah (File photo: PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday observed that the history of the country needs to be rewritten from India’s point of view. Addressing an event in Varanasi, Shah praised Veer Savarkar, saying the latter was the first to consider 1857 revolt as India’s first war of independence.

His comments came two days after BJP’s Maharashtra unit in its manifesto said it would propose to confer Bharat Ratna upon Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, that led to criticism from Oppoistion parties.

After innuagurating a two-day international seminar in Varanasi on ‘Guptvanshak-Veer: Skandgupta Vikramaditya’ at the Banaras Hindu University, the BJP president said, “It was Savarkar who gave the name ‘First War of Independence’ to the 1857 ‘kranti’ otherwise our children would have known it as a revolt.”

“Had it not been Veer Savarkar, the 1857 ‘kranti’ (war) would not have become history and we would have been seeing it from the British point of view,” he added further.

Shah, while referring to eminent historians who were sitting on the dais at the event, observed that there is a need to rewrite the history of the country from India’s point of view which should be without blaming anybody, PTI reported.

“It is our responsibility to write our history. How long are we going to blame the British? We don’t have to dispute anyone, only write what is truth and it will stand the test of time,” Shah said further.

Speaking about Skandgupta Vikramaditya , the Home minister regretted that the current generation was was not aware of the contributions of the emperor due to of lack of documents.

Shah also heaped praise upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India regain respect in the world.